Elizabeth Leonard, a 46-year-old American citizen residing in Türkiye’s northern Ordu, has actively engaged in various courses to deepen her understanding of Turkish culture and enhance her manual skills.

Having settled in the city with her family nine years ago, Leonard, the mother of three, worked as an English teacher at a private school for five years before pursuing new avenues for personal growth.

Motivated by the recommendations of her neighbors, Leonard left her job and enrolled in the Vocational and Art Training Courses (ORMEK) offered by the Ordu Metropolitan Municipality.

She currently participates in courses such as “open flame glass shaping,” “traditional Turkish cuisine,” and “women’s clothing sewing” at ORMEK.

These courses, conducted by experienced trainers, not only teach Leonard the technical aspects but also provide insights into the intricacies of Turkish culture.

Upon completion of the courses, she will be eligible to receive a Ministry of Education-approved certificate, validating her newly acquired skills.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Leonard shared her fondness for Tükiye, stating she relocated to Istanbul in 2007.

Later on, upon the trip to the city on the northern Black Sea coast in 2012, she said they fell in love with the area and have been content with their decision to settle there permanently.

Noting that she wanted to obtain new hobbies and thus she decided to join the courses offered by ORMEK, she said, “I had a very big dream, especially for glass art. I applied as soon as the course opened. I attend the course with pleasure; I enjoy it very much.”

Additionally, Leonard revealed that she had wanted to learn more about Turkish cuisine after arriving in Türkiye and found the opportunity to do so through the vocational courses.

Pointing out that she learned some of the traditional techniques such as rolling yufka, preparing stuffed dishes and water pastry, Leonard also revealed that she applies what she learns at home, appreciating the delectable flavors of Turkish food.

“Turkish food is really delicious. We enjoy it,” she said.

Dilara Akgül, one of the course instructors, pointed out that Elizabeth was ORMEK’s first foreign trainee and said, “We try to help her whenever we can. Elizabeth is a very diligent and skillful trainee. She comprehends everything easily.”