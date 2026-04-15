Mobile phone users in Türkiye face a looming deadline that could see thousands of imported devices disconnected from mobile networks if mandatory registration requirements are not met by May 1, following a nationwide enforcement push targeting alleged IMEI misuse linked to dual-SIM smartphones.

The Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK), said devices identified as improperly registered will be blocked from accessing mobile services unless a registration fee of TL 54,258 ($1,212) is paid before the cutoff date.

The measure comes amid a broader regulatory crackdown on what officials describe as systematic exploitation of imported phones brought into Türkiye without proper passport-based registration. Authorities said some users allegedly used dual-SIM functionality to assign different IMEI numbers across devices, allowing multiple phones to appear legally registered under a single identity.

Under current rules, individuals are allowed to register only one imported mobile phone per passport every three years.

BTK said it began monitoring irregular IMEI activity on Jan. 1, 2026, identifying widespread cases of mismatched or unauthorized device identifiers. Affected users were notified via SMS and granted a 120-day grace period during which their devices remained operational.

That grace period will expire on May 1. After this date, unregistered devices will be fully disconnected from voice and data services across mobile networks in Türkiye.

Officials said the enforcement aims to curb revenue losses, strengthen compliance with import regulations, and close loopholes that previously allowed extended use of unregistered devices through dual-SIM and eSIM configurations.

The authority added that such practices will no longer be recognized under the updated enforcement framework.