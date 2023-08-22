The Ministry of Health's Coronavirus Scientific Committee remains vigilant as the Eris (EG.5.1) variant, a sub-derivative of the Omicron variant, which has been identified in the United States and some European nations, has yet to make its presence known within Türkiye's borders. However, concerns arise as the country prepares to reopen its schools, with the potential for the variant to surface in major cities.

In an interview, professor Dr. Alper Şener, a prominent member of the committee and an esteemed faculty member specializing in Infectious Diseases at Izmir Katip Çelebi University Faculty of Medicine, shed light on Türkiye's current COVID-19 situation and the emergence of the Eris variant.

According to Şener, despite the rising global trend of COVID-19 cases by approximately 80% over the past three months, Türkiye has managed to avoid a significant increase in COVID-19 cases.

"Our observations within the field, particularly among those seeking emergency medical services, have not shown a surge in cases with positive test results, intensive care admissions or hospitalizations," Şener confirmed.

Addressing the unique vaccination strategy adopted by the Ministry of Health, Şener highlighted the "hybrid vaccine" approach. This method combines different vaccine types, such as mRNA vaccines and inactivated vaccines, creating a stronger immunity against subgroup variants of the coronavirus. "While certain countries opt for a single mRNA vaccination type, Türkiye's hybrid immunity approach seems to deter a substantial increase in cases. It's important to note that countries with singular vaccine strategies, like the United Kingdom and the United States, might face challenges posed by variants that partially evade their vaccines," he explained.

Şener noted that the symptoms associated with the Eris variant closely resemble those of COVID-19, including runny nose, nasal congestion, joint pain, pain behind the eyes, dry cough and fatigue. He urged individuals experiencing these symptoms to undergo a COVID-19 PCR test, as the pandemic might continue silently, possibly unnoticed amid the ongoing summer period.

While professor Dr. Tevfik Özlü, a distinguished authority in virology, has highlighted the virus's remarkable ability to adapt through various mutations. In an insightful commentary, Özlü emphasized how the virus has transitioned from being a grave threat to a relatively manageable presence in our lives.

"What's intriguing is the virus's evolution toward coexistence with us, sparing us from severe illness or fatality. Our immunity has strengthened through natural infections and vaccinations, enabling the virus to establish a less menacing profile," Özlü stated.

Drawing parallels to the annual resurgence of respiratory viruses, Özlü elucidated a predictable pattern. "A familiar sequence unfolds as September heralds the resurgence of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19. The upward trajectory spans through October, November, December and January, reaching its zenith in February, before tapering off in March and April. This cyclical rhythm mirrors that of other common cold viruses."

The World Health Organization (WHO), in a report released on Aug. 9, reclassified the Omicron sub-variant Eris as a "variant to watch." While the public health risk of Eris remains categorized as "low globally," akin to existing COVID-19 variants, experts emphasize that the variant has the potential to proliferate and trigger a surge in cases depending on its specific characteristics.

As Türkiye navigates the delicate balance between reopening schools and monitoring the potential emergence of the Eris variant, the Ministry of Health remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding public health and staying ahead of the pandemic's ever-evolving challenges. Citizens are advised to stay vigilant, follow recommended protocols, and prioritize testing in the presence of any COVID-19 symptoms.