In a development that has captured widespread attention in Türkiye, Eylem Tok, who fled to the United States with her son Timur Cihantimur after a fatal crash in Istanbul, is set for a pivotal court hearing in Boston on Sept. 11.

The incident, which resulted in the death of Oğuz Murat Aci, has drawn considerable attention in Türkiye.

Massachusetts Assistant District Attorney Kristen A. Kearney recently presented a draft decision concerning Tok's extradition to Türkiye to Judge Donald Cabell.

The draft decision, which has been publicly shared through the U.S. Judicial System Court Electronic Records, outlines the reasons for Tok's potential return to Türkiye and has been described by experts as "unusual" due to its early release before the hearing.

The draft decision indicates that Judge Cabell has found the evidence presented by Türkiye sufficient to justify Tok's extradition. Specifically, Tok is accused of violating Article 281 of the Turkish Penal Code by destroying, hiding or altering evidence, and Article 283 by aiding a criminal.

Until the U.S. Secretary of State makes a final decision, Tok will remain under supervision in the U.S.

Tok was arrested on June 14, 2024, in Massachusetts, following legal action by the U.S. in response to Türkiye's extradition request. The draft decision confirms that the U.S.-Türkiye extradition agreement, in effect since 1979, applies to the offenses Tok is accused of.

According to the draft, Türkiye has provided certified documents and evidence supporting its request for Tok's extradition. This includes sworn statements from the Turkish prosecutor, eyewitness testimonies and other evidence obtained by Turkish officials.

The draft decision affirms that there is probable cause to believe Tok committed serious crimes if the alleged offenses had occurred in the U.S.

The final decision on Tok's extradition will be made by the U.S. State Department, with significant implications for both U.S.-Türkiye relations and Tok’s future. As the case progresses, it remains a focal point of international legal and diplomatic discussions.