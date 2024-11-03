Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş warned representatives of social media platforms about "violent content."

Göktaş held a meeting with representatives of international social media platforms.

In the meeting with representatives from social media platforms, including TikTok and Instagram, Göktaş began her speech by saying, "I speak not only as a minister but also as a mother."

She emphasized that the digital networks enveloping the world have become a significant power element through rapid, effective and mass communication, stressing the vital importance of managing this power with a "human-centered approach." She also highlighted the necessity of cooperation in this matter.

Göktaş pointed out that the uncertainties in the content conditions of digital media bring many risks, stating: "Digital content that reaches vast audiences can lead to addiction and impulsive behavior disorders over time. In other words, it harms individuals' social adaptation and cohabitation skills, increases the risk of committing crimes and creates a foundation for actions subject to legal sanctions."

Emphasizing the importance of swift intervention against violent content, Göktaş remarked: "As users spend more time on screens and are exposed to the same images, their sensitivity diminishes. At this point, particularly violent content normalizes crime."

According to the latest research by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), Göktaş noted that the vast majority of children are internet and social media users, with 91.3% of children using the internet and 66.1% being regular social media users.

She stated: "We find it crucial to filter harmful content with AI-supported software and to direct children towards age-appropriate content that supports their development. In this regard, we want to emphasize that providing effective parental control tools is a factor that enhances the safety of the digital environment."

Göktaş also underscored that online gambling is another threat encountered in digital media, stating, "We are determined to do whatever it takes to protect our children."

Social platform representatives expressed their satisfaction with the meeting and highlighted the importance of cooperation.

They stated that the issue is global, with similar problems occurring in other countries, and shared the measures they have taken.

Representatives from the Information Technologies and Communications Authority and the Presidency’s Directorate of Communications also participated in the meeting, where there was a consensus on increasing cooperation and holding such meetings.