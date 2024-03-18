The General Directorate of Meteorology has reported Monday, a notable decrease in February precipitation across the Marmara Region, with figures plummeting compared to historical averages and the previous year's data.

According to meteorological data, February precipitation in the Marmara Region dropped by 56% compared to the long-term average spanning from 1991 to 2020. Additionally, there was an 18% decrease in precipitation compared to the same period in the previous year. The long-term average for February rainfall in the region stands at 70.7 millimeters, whereas only 31.1 millimeters of precipitation was recorded this year, marking a significant decline from the 38 millimeters recorded in February last year.

This decline in February precipitation has resulted in the region experiencing its lowest rainfall levels in the last three decades. Particularly severe reductions were observed around Bursa and Balıkesir, with precipitation levels dropping by up to 80%. Bursa, in particular, recorded its lowest February rainfall in the past 35 years.

Adil Tek, the head of the Meteorology Laboratory at Boğaziçi University Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute, attributed the decrease in precipitation to the absence of rainfall systems originating from the Central Mediterranean. Despite the decline in precipitation, Tek noted that the occupancy rates of dams in the Marmara Region remained stable, highlighting the positive impact of winter precipitation on groundwater levels.

While seasonal climate forecasts suggest that precipitation levels will normalize in the coming months, Tek emphasized the importance of water conservation and responsible usage. He urged citizens to adopt measures such as rainwater harvesting and efficient water utilization to address potential water shortages.

The decrease in precipitation was further exacerbated by the influence of high-pressure systems over the Marmara Region throughout February, contributing to the overall reduction in rainfall levels.

As Türkiye navigates through fluctuating weather patterns, initiatives aimed at water conservation and sustainable resource management remain paramount to mitigate the impact of changing climatic conditions.