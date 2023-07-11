An administrative fine of TL 34 million ($887,000) was imposed on two ships found to have polluted the Izmit Bay in the northwestern province of Kocaeli, the governor’s office has announced.

During routine inspections on July 6, the governor's office detected that a Maltese-flagged vessel named "Ht Warrior” discharged an oil derivative waste in the port located in the Körfez district.

Following the office’s notification, the Turkish Environment Agency of the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry imposed a sanction of approximately TL 18 million ($469,000) on the vessel.

In another inspection on July 9 at the port in the Başiskele district, it was determined that a Turkish-flagged vessel named "Lisa E" discharged a solvent substance into the sea. The agency imposed a fine of approximately TL 16 million ($418,000) on this vessel as well.