Seven earthquake victims of the recent Kahramanmaraş disaster reportedly passed away in a fire breakout in Türkiye's central city of Konya after a roof of a house collapsed in the early hours of Friday.

A fire broke out in a house where two Syrian families, one of whom was a guest, were staying in the Yediler suburb. Police, firefighters and 112 Emergency Service teams were dispatched to the scene for rescue.

After extinguishing the fire, seven bodies of the same family, including the mother, father and five children – who were also the victims of the twin deadly earthquakes – were found in the wreckage.

The family came from Gaziantep's Nurdağı district, which was severely hit by the earthquakes claiming thousands of lives and causing massive destruction.

It is also reported that the mother, father and children were disabled, and were brought to Konya by their relatives after the earthquake.

Meanwhile, two members of the family in the house sustained injuries and were taken to hospital, while the bodies were taken to Konya City Hospital.