First Lady Emine Erdoğan emphasized the significance of sustainability and charitable giving during the opening of Cemre Çarşısı, a charity market organized by the Social Development Center Association for Education and Solidarity (TOGEM-DER), held this year under the theme “Family, Kindness, and Sustainability.”

The event, hosted in the foyer of The Peninsula Hotel in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu district, featured over 70 brands and brought together prominent names from the world of business, fashion, gastronomy, and the arts. The proceeds from the marketplace will go toward TOGEM-DER’s various social aid and development projects.

During her visit, Erdoğan toured the stands with Family Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş and TOGEM-DER President Belma Satır Sekmen, engaging with vendors and purchasing items created to support the foundation’s aid efforts. She also participated in a variety of workshops, including a sustainable cooking session with renowned chef Eyüp Kemal Sevinç, where she prepared a herb and cheese quiche using zero-waste kitchen practices.

First lady Emine Erdoğan poses for a photo at TOGEM-DER's charity market at The Peninsula Hotel in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu district, April 18, 2025. (Handout)

In a statement, Erdoğan highlighted the importance of environmental consciousness and faith-driven philanthropy:

“It is particularly gratifying that the importance of sustainability in both the kitchen and fashion is being underscored through various workshops guided by Zero Waste principles. I extend my heartfelt thanks to every charitable individual who has contributed to this growing movement of kindness, supported by over 70 brands and countless volunteers.”

She also noted that each contribution made within the scope of the event represents hope for another life and joy for another home.

One of the notable moments during the event was Erdoğan’s visit to TOGEM-DER’s fashion upcycling workshop, where she reviewed a skirt and bag crafted from a pair of old jeans by Ayşe and Ece Ege, founders of the fashion house Dice Kayek. She congratulated the designers for their creativity and commitment to sustainability. At another workshop, Erdoğan was presented with handmade bookmarks and calligraphy art produced by students and national athletes using recycled paper and materials.

The event also drew attention to the challenges and potential of sustainable fashion, with stands showcasing clothing and home decor items developed through eco-friendly and recycled methods. Celebrity participants donated personal items to the cause, further contributing to the fundraising effort.

In a post on social media, Emine Erdoğan reflected on the spirit of the event:

“Being part of the third Cemre Çarşısı organized by TOGEM-DER is to witness a story of kindness that touches hearts. Each contribution made in this meaningful initiative gives hope to another life. The participation of influential figures from fashion, art, gastronomy, and business has turned this marketplace into a symbol of compassion and collective goodwill.”

A wide range of public figures attended the event, including Fenerbahçe Sports Club President Ali Koç, business leader Ferit Şahenk, television producer Acun Ilıcalı, actress Hülya Koçyiğit, and representatives from the political, artistic, and media communities.

TOGEM-DER, founded in 2005, is a non-governmental organization that focuses on projects supporting women, children, youth, and vulnerable populations. Its ongoing initiatives span education, vocational training, cultural exchange, and social entrepreneurship, with a strong emphasis on gender empowerment and sustainable development.

Cemre Çarşısı will remain open to visitors until April 20.