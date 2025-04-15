The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has announced that the 2024-2025 fishing season has officially ended, marking the closure of the fishing season in the country’s seas.

The general fishing ban for all seas, including operations using gillnets and trawl nets, started on Tuesday, according to Samsun Provincial Director of Agriculture and Forestry, Ibrahim Sağlam. The ban aims to protect fish stocks and maintain sustainability in the Black Sea and throughout Turkish waters.

Sağlam emphasized that fishing for sea snails using traps will be prohibited from April 15 to Aug. 31, with the exception of diving methods. Additionally, fishing for sturgeon with certain types of nets will be banned until June 15.

Meanwhile, Istanbul’s director of Agriculture and Forestry, Suat Parıldar, emphasized the importance of sustainable fishing practices and announced that inspections of fishing vessels and markets will continue to ensure compliance with regulations.

The ministry has also introduced support measures for small-scale fishermen, with significant financial aid provided to those registered under the licensing system. In addition to regular inspections, authorities have seized illegal fishing equipment and products, applying fines and legal measures to enforce sustainability.

As the fishing season closes, both officials highlighted the importance of following fishing regulations for the future of Türkiye’s marine resources, ensuring that the focus remains on long-term sustainability rather than short-term gains.