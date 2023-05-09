Flower shop owners in Türkiye, who have begun preparing for this year's Mother's Day, set to be celebrated on May 14, have initiated the process of adorning their shops with a wide variety of flowers, ranging from tulips, roses and orchids to potted plants.

Discussing the ongoing preparations, Emin Çimen, the president of the Ankara Chamber of Florists and Craftsmen, told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Tuesday that the arrangements for the holiday commenced a month ago.

Çimen noted that some 16 trucks of flowers were imported particularly for this holiday, while 35 trucks of flowers were shipped within the country.

Listing the most preferred flower types ahead of the holiday as tulips, roses, lilies, orchids and potted plants, Çimen said that craft specialists have started preparations by equipping their shops with cut flowers.

Çimen also pointed out that there will not be any hike in flower prices during the internationally marked holiday, which this year coincides with pending presidential and parliamentary elections in Türkiye.

Emin Çimen during an interview with Anadolu Agency, Ankara, Türkiye, May 9, 2023. (AA Photo)

"The prices of flowers in our shops are the same today as they are on special occasions. There is even a seasonal discount as we are in the spring season and this is the season when flowers are abundant," Çimen underlined.

He stated that flower prices cater to various budgets, and noted that prices of orchids range between TL 400 (around $20.50) and TL 700 in shops. Prices of roses, commonly chosen for the occasion vary between TL 15 and TL 50, while the single carnation can be availed for TL10, Çimen noted.

An orchid plant is photographed in the flower shop, Ankara, Türkiye, May 9, 2023. (AA Photo)

He highlighted the importance of the flower industry, which supports the livelihoods of around 1.5 million people, from producers to sellers. Drawing a comparison to the Netherlands, Çimen stressed that flowers are a significant agricultural product.

He also urged people to support the industry and local traders by purchasing flowers from shopkeepers.

Stating that exports in the sector are increasing with each passing year, he noted that the export volume topped $130 million last year, adding that they aim to increase this figure to $200 million.

While the concept of celebrating motherhood goes back to the ancient Greeks and Romans, the date was officially chosen for celebrations for the first time in the United States in 1907 when Anna Jarvis held the first Mother's Day service at Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church in Grafton, West Virginia.