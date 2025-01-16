A funeral ceremony was held in Istanbul on Thursday for Chief Rabbi Isak Haleva, who led the Turkish Jewish community for 23 years.

Haleva passed away on Jan. 14 in Istanbul at the age of 85. Born in Istanbul, Haleva’s death was announced by the Turkish Chief Rabbinate Foundation on their website. A funeral ceremony was held for Haleva at the Neve Shalom Synagogue in Beyoğlu.

The ceremony was attended by Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Istanbul Governor Davut Gül, former Minister for European Union Affairs Egemen Bağış, senior rabbinical officials and many other guests. Jewish religious leaders recited prayers and psalms for Haleva during the ceremony.

After the recitation, the co-chair of the Turkish Jewish community, Isak Ibrahimzadeh, shared his feelings about Haleva: "He taught us kindness and generosity. With his light, he illuminated all those around him." After the ceremony, Haleva’s body was taken to the Sephardic Cemetery in the Beşiktaş district for burial.

In his speech at the funeral, Ersoy said: "This loss is not only the sorrow of the Turkish Jewish community but also our shared grief. Rabbi Haleva dedicated his life to goodness, peace and brotherhood, and he earned a place in everyone's heart as a valuable religious leader."

He continued: "His approach, which viewed our differences as a source of wealth, is vital for a society built on brotherhood and honesty. Chief Rabbi Haleva, with his love for humanity, built bridges between communities, contributing to peaceful coexistence among people of different beliefs and cultures."

"This approach aligns with the understanding of society and unity in our country. We believe that cultural diversity and the right to live together are among our greatest responsibilities." He also added: "Isak Haleva's ideas and actions will live forever not only in the Jewish community but in all our hearts. My condolences to his family and all those who loved him.”