Meet Mete Abstracturk, a Turkish national, and Daria Soyutürk, a Russian woman, whose enchanting journey began at a pet groomer about a year ago.

United by their shared passion for animals, the two have now embarked on a one-of-a-kind marital journey, with their furry companions playing a central role in their unique wedding celebration in southern Mersin.

The groom, a pet groomer, reminisced about their heartwarming love story. "I am a pet groomer, and we both have dogs," he shared with a beaming smile.

"Our dogs played matchmakers, bringing us together as we frequently met while mingling with our furry friends. From there, our relationship blossomed into a beautiful love story."

After nurturing their bond, the couple decided that their special day should be graced by their canine companions as witnesses. Fueled by their heartfelt wish, they reached out to the local municipality, which surprisingly embraced the idea wholeheartedly. Their adorable dogs, named "Boston" and "Lyova," were chosen as the official representatives of the bride and groom.

The joyous occasion, filled with vibrant moments, unfolded as the couple exchanged vows with their furry friends by their side. The canine witnesses even played a significant role in the ceremony, holding the couple's marriage certificate in their paws.

Mete Abstracturk (L) and Daria Soyutürk with their pet dogs pose at their wedding ceremony in Mersin, Türkiye, July 21, 2023. (IHA Photo)

Dilek Yörük, the wedding officer who officiated the event, couldn't help but marvel at the extraordinary request when the couple approached her. "When they came to us, they spoke passionately about their dogs and expressed their desire for them to be witnesses," she shared. "I explained that legally, it wasn't possible, but I suggested that their four-legged friends could still be part of the celebration, representing them at the wedding table. It was an unforgettable experience for me. While we couldn't obtain a verbal 'yes' from the dogs, the couple officially tied the knot. It was the first time I've witnessed such a wedding. As animal lovers, we thoroughly enjoyed it, and I believe it was a heartwarming experience for all."

The unique wedding of Mete Abstracturk and Daria Soyutürk will undoubtedly remain etched in their memories and the hearts of all those who witnessed this heartwarming celebration of love and friendship.