In the heart of Izmir's historic Kemeraltı Bazaar in western Türkiye, a unique resident has quietly held court for 17 years. This resident isn't one of the many shopkeepers or visitors who frequent the bazaar. Instead, it's a cat named “Tarçın” (“Cinnamon”), whose striking resemblance to the famous cartoon character Garfield has made her a local celebrity.

Tarçın arrived at the bazaar as a kitten, and over the years, she has become an integral part of the daily rhythm of this historic marketplace. The bazaar, known for its vibrant trade in souvenirs and peaceful courtyard teahouse, comes to life early each morning. As shopkeepers prepare for another day of business, Tarçın makes her rounds with calm and deliberate air.

With her one eye, plump figure and distinct color, Tarçın is impossible to miss. Every morning, she eagerly awaits the opening of the shops, moving from one to another in search of breakfast. Once she's had her fill, Tarçın embarks on a leisurely tour of the two-story bazaar, silently slipping in and out of the various establishments.

Her likeness to Garfield isn't lost on the merchants who have come to care for her as if she were their own. One such merchant, Özgül Yılmaz, who has been selling jewelry and souvenirs in the bazaar for 20 years, considers Tarçın a part of the family.

Tarçın the Cat is seen at the historic Kemeraltı Bazaar in Izmir, western Türkiye, Sept. 1, 2024. (AA Photo)

"Tarçın eats, drinks and rests with us," Yılmaz shared.

"Even on weekends when we’re not here, our security guard ensures she's fed. When we first met her, she had already lost one eye. We've been looking after her for 17 years – getting her groomed and vaccinated and taking care of her with love. And she loves everyone in return."

Tarçın's charm isn't confined to the merchants alone. Visitors to the bazaar, particularly those from out of town, often inquire about her, eager to glimpse the famous cat. "People ask us, “Is the cat still here?” especially those who visited during their university years and now return with their families," Yılmaz explained.

"We even have tourists from abroad who come just to see Tarçın."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Yılmaz and her colleagues went out of their way to secure special permits to ensure Tarçın was cared for, showing the deep bond between the cat and the bazaar's community.

Another merchant, Onur Kapaklı, admires Tarçın’s relaxed demeanor as she strolls through the bazaar. "She's a beautiful cat. Everyone seems to have a soft spot for cats, but Tarçın doesn’t always return the affection. She doesn't even glance back at those who try to pet her while she's walking," Kapaklı noted with a smile.

Tarçın, with her Garfield-like appearance and independent spirit, has become more than just a stray cat for the bazaar.