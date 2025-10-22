The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) announced that it has distributed hearing aids to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip who have suffered hearing loss due to two years of Israeli attacks.

In a written statement from the Kızılay’s Palestine Delegation, it was noted that humanitarian aid activities continue in Gaza, where a major humanitarian crisis is ongoing due to Israeli attacks and the situation in the occupied West Bank.

The statement provided information about the humanitarian aid efforts being carried out in the occupied Palestinian territories.

It was reported that Kızılay’s soup kitchen in Gaza operates with a daily capacity of 21,000 hot meals, and that humanitarian aid sent from Türkiye to Egypt by ship continues to support the Palestinian people in Gaza.

In addition to providing basic necessities, support is also extended to health projects. Within this scope, through the “Hearing Aid Distribution Project” covering the entire Gaza Strip, patients who lost their hearing due to Israeli attacks are identified, and the necessary hearing aids are delivered to the city of Deir al-Balah in the Gaza Strip.

The statement indicated that the project has so far reached 51 patients and expressed gratitude to the donors who supported the initiative.