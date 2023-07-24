Adala Canyon, one of the sites of the Kula-Salihli UNESCO Global Geopark, located in the western province of Manisa, regained its former allure as the waters of the Gediz River again flow through its breathtaking appearance.

Once marred by the harsh effects of the drought that plagued the region in previous years, certain sections of the Gediz River, stretching for 5 kilometers (3.18 miles) between Demirköprü Dam and the Adala neighborhood in Salihli district, including the mesmerizing Adala Canyon, also known as "Hermos," had completely dried up.

However, the canyon formed through the erosion caused by the Gediz River and believed to have been filled with lava from the Kaplan Divlit Volcano Cone about 12,000 years ago, has seen a revival with the return of water following spring and June rains.

The revitalized volcanic canyon, now filled with water, began to welcome visitors again, attracting not only tourists seeking a daily escape but also outdoor enthusiasts like trekkers, cyclists and motorcycle adventurers.

Cem Yalvaç, the president of the agriculture chamber in Salihli, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they are very happy because the river which adds to the beauty of Adala Canyon flows again with its former glory.

Explaining that the water levels improved this year due to the abundant rain and snowfall, particularly witnessed in the Kütahya, Murat Mountain and Demirci regions, Yalvaç recalled the situation from around two years ago, when the canyon was characterized by dry rocks and barren soil with no water.

Ducks are seen swimming in Gediz River as it flows through Adala (Hermos) Canyon, which is believed to have formed after a volcanic eruption thousands of years ago in the district of Salihli in western Manisa province, Türkiye, July 24, 2023. (AA Photo)

"Water was released from Demirköprü Dam in the first week of July. It will continue until Aug. 10. The Gediz River is actually the jewel of the canyon. This stream is also important for agricultural irrigation. We, as farmers, are happy, the water is our life. The water flowing from here irrigates the entire Gediz Plain spanning some 1.2 million decares, all the way to (Izmir's) Menemen," Yalvaç noted.

The rejuvenation of Gediz River's water levels has resulted in increased interest in the area, Yalvaç noted and said it gets particularly crowded on Fridays and weekends.