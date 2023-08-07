Turkish women have continued to defy norms, breaking barriers in politics, business and the armed forces. These remarkable strides have shattered long-held taboos and a wave of pioneers with headscarves have graced the Turkish political landscape, opening new avenues for women's empowerment.

A momentous achievement came to light as the Supreme Military Council, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, appointed Staff Col. Gökçen Fırat as the Turkish Armed Forces' (TSK) first female admiral. This historic decision marked a monumental shift in the traditionally male-dominated military hierarchy.

"We are especially pleased that such a woman has been promoted to the rank of admiral," President Erdoğan expressed, celebrating this triumph of gender equality.

Born in Istanbul in 1977, Gökçen Fırat commenced her journey by graduating from the Naval Academy in 1998. Notably, she made history as Türkiye's first-ever female ship commander, leading a training vessel that prepared naval school students for their sea duties.

President Erdoğan's leadership has been characterized by a commitment to dismantling taboos and fostering progress. This ethos was recently exemplified by the appointment of Hafize Gaye Erkan as the central bank governor, a significant step as Türkiye celebrates its 100th anniversary.

The symbolism of these appointments goes beyond the individuals involved; they signify the profound transformation of societal norms surrounding the headscarf. Once a subject of intense controversy, the headscarf has witnessed a remarkable shift, with women who defied opposition finding their place in various sectors, including business and politics.

The political landscape has witnessed a striking transformation, with female representation in Parliament surging from a mere 1-2% before 2002 to an impressive 19.3% in the most recent election. Currently, 119 women deputies serve in the Turkish Parliament, reflecting a growing commitment to women's participation in legislative decision-making.

Breaking gender barriers has extended to local governance as well. In 2014, Fatma Şahin, representing the Justice and Development Party (AK Party), secured victory as the mayor of Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality, becoming the first female mayor.

In addition, women with headscarves have graced the country's political and social landscape, including AK Party Konya deputy Gülay Samancı, Kahramanmaraş deputy Sevde Beyazıt Kaçar, Denizli's Nurcan Dalbudak and Mardin's Gönül Bekin Şahkulubey. This spirit of trailblazing has also permeated other sectors, with names like Minister Ayşen Gürcan, Governor Kübra Güran Yiğitbaşı, Chief Public Prosecutor Tuba Ersöz Ünver and the headscarf-wearing student of the Turkish Military Academy, Müberra Öztürk, making their mark.

The judiciary saw a historic milestone with the election of Tülay Tuğcu as the first female president of the Constitutional Court. The military sphere also witnessed significant progress with the rise of notable figures such as Maj. Esre Özatay, Gen. Özlem Yılmaz, District Gendarmerie Commander Songül Yakut and F-16 pilot Col. Berna Şen.

In another step toward gender parity, female district governors have emerged, exemplified by Elif Arslan Miskioğlu and Özlem Bozkurt Gevrek.

Notably, Türkiye's Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) welcomed its first female vice president, professor Huriye Martı, while the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), the country's venerable aid organization, saw the appointment of its first female president, Dr. Fatma Meriç Yılmaz.

The latest developments further emphasize President Erdoğan's commitment to progress and equality, as a council convened under his leadership on Aug. 3 promoted 62 colonels to general and admiral ranks, with 32 additional promotions.