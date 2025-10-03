A 19-kilogram (42-pound) mushroom was found in the Avşar neighborhood of the Taşkent district in Konya, central Türkiye, surprising a local resident and drawing attention in the community.

Ibrahim Kostak, a resident of Avşar, first thought the large white mushroom he spotted during a highland walk might be a rock. Upon closer inspection, he realized it was a mushroom and brought it back to the village to weigh at a local market. The scale showed approximately 19 kilograms, leaving Kostak and others astonished.

“At first, I thought it was a rock. As I got closer, I couldn’t believe its size. I’ve never seen anything like this,” Kostak said. “When I saw it weighed 19 kilograms, I was even more surprised.”

The mushroom, notable for its unusual shape, quickly became a local attraction, especially among children who photographed it and shared images on social media. Residents said the species, known locally as “Şakkulak,” is typically found in spring, but mushrooms of this size are extremely rare.

Türkiye saw several giant mushrooms that surprised locals. A 13-kilogram mushroom appeared in Elazığ, while Kars had large white mushrooms after heavy rain, some over 40 centimeters wide. Bilecik also saw its biggest mushroom yield in 50 years, attracting foragers and visitors.