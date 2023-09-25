Distinguished delegates from around the world gathered at the 78th United Nations General Assembly to underscore the paramount significance of the "Zero Waste" project, offering their gratitude to first lady Emine Erdoğan for her steadfast leadership in advancing this global initiative. The high-profile event, titled "Toward a Global Zero Waste Movement," drew the participation of prominent figures, including the spouses of heads of state, senior U.N. officials and international diplomats, making it a focal point of the assembly.

The event's illustrious speakers, among them Emine Erdoğan and New York Mayor Eric Adams, articulated their unwavering commitment to the "zero waste" cause, emphasizing its global relevance.

U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Guy Ryder, U.N.-Habitat Executive Director Maimunah Mohd Sharif, and U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP) Executive Director Inger Andersen addressed the gathering alongside Erdoğan, lauding her leadership and the significance of the "zero waste" project.

During her address, Sharif underscored the upcoming World Cities Day, scheduled for Oct. 31 in Istanbul, with the central theme of "Financing a Sustainable Urban Future for All." She stressed the imperative for the "Zero Waste" movement to be all-encompassing and equitable.

Sharif extolled the importance of reimagining our approach to waste management, lauding Erdoğan's "extraordinary leadership and achievements" in promoting "zero waste," both locally and globally. She called upon all attendees to participate in this pivotal movement, urging them to embrace a new narrative where waste is not a final chapter but the genesis of a story defined by resourcefulness, sustainability and hope. Sharif challenged guests to commit to making zero waste a reality in their communities, nations and the world.

Sharif asserted that the global zero waste movement was necessary, driven by the acknowledgment of limited global resources and the fragility of our ecosystems. She proudly took on the task of waste prevention within the U.N. Zero Waste High-Level Personalities Advisory Board, led by the first lady, as one of the U.N. executive directors.

Inger Andersen, UNEP executive director, expressed her appreciation for Erdoğan's engagement in waste management within the scope of the UNEP, praising her for bringing her leadership to the forefront of the U.N.

Andersen contended that recycling alone is insufficient in the battle against waste and that a paradigm shift in waste perception is imperative. She invited all nations to embrace the zero waste approach, recognizing its potential for significant impact.

Emphasizing that the UNEP is currently engaged in negotiations for a new agreement to combat plastic pollution, Andersen applauded Türkiye's robust involvement in these negotiations and announced that the third negotiation round would take place in Nairobi in November.

U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Guy Ryder conveyed U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' full support and appreciation for Erdoğan's dedication to the initiative. Ryder underscored the importance of revisiting our daily production and consumption patterns in line with the Sustainable Development Goals, emphasizing the need to transform waste management practices.

New York Mayor Eric Adams expressed deep gratitude to Erdoğan, hailing her vision, wisdom and enduring legacy. He applauded her understanding of our collective responsibility to sustain the life of the planet that nurtures us all.