The Harran Grand Mosque (Harran Ulu Cami), located in Şanlıurfa, southeastern Türkiye, one of the oldest settlements in the world and on the UNESCO World Heritage List, is preparing to welcome visitors after the restoration and excavation work has ended.

Harran University Archeology Department and Harran Ruins Excavation Head, Professor Dr. Mehmet Onal, reminded the Andalou Agency (AA) correspondent that excavation and restoration works at the ruins continue throughout the year. These efforts are financed by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and coordinated by the Şanlıurfa Museum Directorate, with the support of the Turkish Historical Society, Şanlıurfa Governorship, Şanlıurfa Metropolitan Municipality, Harran University and Harran District Governorate.

Onal stated that the Harran Grand Mosque was built by Caliph Mervan the Second during the Umayyad period between 744 A.D. and 750 A.D. and that it was destroyed by looting during the Mongol invasion approximately 800 years ago. Despite this invasion, the eastern facade, mihrab, fountain and a large part of the minaret of the Harran Grand Mosque remain standing.

Onal mentioned that Harran was used as the capital during the Umayyad period, and therefore, a grand mosque at the caliphate level was built here, comparable to the Damascus Umayyad Mosque.

"It is the mosque with the most doors in Türkiye"

Explaining that the Harran Grand Mosque is the oldest monumental mosque in Turkey, Onal said: "It has four naves, four courtyards, a hipped roof and 25 doors, making it the mosque with the most doors in Türkiye. According to art history experts, it is also the richest stone-decorated mosque in Türkiye, adorned with herbal, geometric and Rumi-patterned stones.”

Onal added that they are working to ensure that visitors to the region can closely see the features of the Harran Grand Mosque: "The excavation and restoration work of the Harran Grand Mosque has been completed. The visitor path has been arranged, and information signs have been prepared and put in place. We are now just waiting to cut the ribbon, let the visitors in and introduce them to the magnificence and rich stone-decorated architecture of the Harran Grand Mosque. It will be opened to visitors within 15-20 days by our Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Şanlıurfa Governorship."

Mehmet Onal said that visitors to the mosque would have the opportunity to see many features in situ, including the eastern walls, the horseshoe-shaped door, the octagonal fountain, the prayer areas, the rich stone decorations, the remnants of the treasure room, the columns and the square-sectioned minaret. He added that they have also created two areas with architectural pieces and consoles featuring Rumi patterns for visitors to take selfies.

Stating that the region will be opened to visitors for the first time, Onal said: "Up until now, visitors have always been watching the Harran Grand Mosque from a distance, from Harran Mound. But since the excavation has been completed and the restoration works and tour routes have been finalized, they will now be able to go inside the mosque and see its architecture, ornaments and decorations, as well as the ruins that are ancestral heirlooms."