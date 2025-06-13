Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu shared significant updates on Türkiye’s health care initiatives, focusing on vaccination programs, earthquake preparedness, obesity campaigns and advancements in health services.

Memişoğlu announced that the human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccine will be made available free of charge to the public starting at the end of 2025, with a special emphasis on vaccinating children 13 and older.

“We will reach all 13-year-olds with the HPV vaccine free of charge by the end of 2025, and individuals over 15 who wish to receive it will also be able to do so,” he said, addressing ongoing misinformation around the vaccine. This program is part of broader efforts to combat cancers linked to HPV, particularly cervical cancer.

Discussing Türkiye’s preparedness for natural disasters, Memişoğlu underscored the health system’s capacity for rapid and organized response. He highlighted lessons learned from the February 2023 Kahramanmaraş earthquakes and the COVID-19 pandemic, stating: “Our health system is fully prepared for all possible earthquakes and disasters. We have trained health care personnel on how to respond before and during such events.”

Istanbul alone houses 12 hospitals equipped with isolation units that operate 24/7, serving as critical hubs during emergencies. The system is designed to be self-sufficient for at least the first 24 hours following a disaster, but the minister emphasized the importance of community preparedness alongside institutional readiness.

Memişoğlu emphasized that smoking remains a significant health challenge in Türkiye, with approximately one-third of the population currently smoking. He pointed out that this widespread tobacco use contributes to severe health issues, including lung cancer, where Türkiye ranks among the leading countries globally. Alongside obesity and physical inactivity, smoking is identified as one of the primary risk factors affecting public health.

The minister stressed the urgent need to address smoking habits as part of the broader efforts to improve the nation’s health outcomes.

Memişoğlu provided data from the ongoing “Learn Your Ideal Weight, Live Healthy” campaign, which has already reached 3 million people through voluntary height and weight measurements, with plans to expand this number to 10 million by July.

“Currently, 35% of our population is overweight, and 27% is obese, placing Türkiye among the countries with the highest obesity rates globally,” he warned.

The campaign directs participants to Healthy Life Centers, where specialized support is provided. Türkiye currently operates 288 such centers and plans to add 100 more. In just five months, 8.5 million people have accessed these centers. The minister also linked obesity and smoking, currently affecting one-third of the population, to chronic health issues such as cardiovascular disease, joint problems and lung cancer, underlining the need for ongoing public health interventions.

Highlighting efforts to reduce Türkiye’s high cesarean section rate of 61.5%, Memişoğlu described the Natural Birth Action Plan launched in October last year under the patronage of first lady Emine Erdoğan. The plan includes expanding pregnancy schools and training midwives, with 974 pregnancy schools now active and 5,700 midwives assigned as birth supervisors.

“The current cesarean rate is not sustainable; we aim to reduce it to healthier levels,” he explained, noting a 3% overall reduction so far. Emergency cesareans remain necessary in certain cases but should not exceed 15%-20%.

Memişoğlu also detailed improvements in the Central Appointment System (MHRS), which reduced patient waiting times significantly. In 2024, Türkiye’s health services were accessed over 1 billion times, double the OECD average per capita. Strengthening family medicine and streamlining appointments contributed to this success.

Türkiye is making strides in domestic vaccine production, with plans to manufacture rabies vaccines by 2026 and other vaccines shortly thereafter. Memişoğlu confirmed ongoing research on vaccines for Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever and monkeypox virus, with Türkiye positioned as a pioneer in these fields.

In health tourism, Türkiye has become a regional leader, currently generating over $3 billion in revenue with plans to increase this to $20 billion by 2028. The country aims to extend quality health services to patients worldwide.

Responding to workforce needs, the minister stated that 37,000 new health personnel positions have been allocated, with 19,000 announced so far and 18,000 more to be announced in the coming months.

Additionally, Türkiye maintains vigilant surveillance on tick-borne diseases, with no increases in recent years. Online monitoring of intensive care units and scientific committees support quality control and safety measures within the health system.