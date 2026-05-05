Hıdırellez, widely recognized as a harbinger of spring, is celebrated across a broad geography through traditions that have endured for centuries.

Observed on May 6, the day is believed to mark the meeting of the prophets Hızır (Khidr) and Ilyas (Elijah) on earth, symbolizing the renewal of nature, the fertility of the soil, relief from hardship, and the strengthening of social solidarity across Anatolia and neighboring regions.

Through a joint initiative by Türkiye and North Macedonia, Hıdırellez was inscribed in 2017 on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage National Inventory. The tradition continues to be passed on to future generations through rituals that begin on the night of May 5 and extend into May 6.

According to Alimcan Inayet, deputy director of the Turkish World Research Institute at Ege University, Hıdırellez represents a shared cultural asset across the Turkic world, reinforcing social cohesion and a sense of brotherhood.

He noted that the celebration is observed annually on May 6 across a wide geographical span, from Türkiye to the Balkans, and from Azerbaijan to Iraq and Syria. The term “Hıdırellez” itself is derived from the merging of the names Khidr and Elijah, who are believed to meet under a rose tree on the night between May 5 and May 6.

Inayet emphasized that the tradition has evolved over thousands of years through the synthesis of ancient Anatolian, Mesopotamian, and Greek spring rituals with elements from Islamic and Christian belief systems. He described Hıdırellez as a cultural composition that reflects the dynamic, innovative, and integrative nature of Turkish cultural heritage.

He further highlighted that the celebration incorporates elements from pre-Islamic Turkic beliefs, including rituals involving trees, water, fire, visits to graves, excursions into nature, and sacrificial offerings, alongside the Islamic folkloric figures of Khidr and Elijah.

As part of the festivities, participants engage in cleaning their homes, surroundings, and themselves, while also organizing games, competitions, reconciliation activities, and charitable distributions of sacrificial meat to those in need.

Detailing regional practices, Inayet explained that in Izmir, western Türkiye, individuals seeking prosperity place purses under rose saplings. In Balıkesir and Çanakkale, also in western Türkiye, people visit water sources early in the morning.

In Ağrı and Iğdır, eastern Türkiye, young women perform the “mantıvar” ritual believed to enhance marriage prospects. In Burdur, southwestern Türkiye, miniature houses are constructed with stones near streams, while in Bolu, northwestern Türkiye, cloth dolls are prepared by those wishing to have children. Collectively, these practices symbolize renewal, purification, and abundance.

He also underscored the prominence of culinary traditions during the celebrations, noting that dishes such as keşkek, lamb roasting, rice pudding, and various pastries reflect shared aspirations for prosperity and well-being.

Meanwhile, in Edirne, northwestern Türkiye, Kakava and Hıdırellez celebrations marking the arrival of spring began with performances by rhythm groups.

Participants showed strong engagement throughout the events. Attendees said they had eagerly anticipated Kakava and started celebrations early, while visitors from Izmir, western Türkiye, expressed appreciation for the organization.

Others took part in the symbolic tradition of tying wishes to a “wish tree,” voicing hopes for a more positive global future.