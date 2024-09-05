The restoration of Selimiye Mosque, a key cultural and architectural site in the western Turkish province of Edirne, is nearing completion. The project, overseen by the General Directorate of Foundations, began in November 2021 and is being conducted in phases under the guidance of a scientific committee.

Recent work on the mosque has included replacing lead sheeting, repairing stonework and restoring the minarets and dome. Currently, restoration efforts are focused on the mosque's interior and courtyard.

Despite ongoing renovations, parts of the mosque remain open to visitors and worshippers. Edirne Provincial Council President Çiğdem Gegeoğlu and other council members recently visited the site to review progress.

"Selimiye Mosque is both the pride of Edirne and a cherished landmark for Türkiye," Gegeoğlu told Anadolu Agency (AA).

"Edirne is known for its historical and touristic significance, and Selimiye is a key part of that."

Gegeoğlu expressed nostalgia for the mosque's past popularity among visitors and praised the progress of the restoration. She emphasized the project's significance, calling it one of the most important and valuable restoration efforts in recent years.

"The restoration of Selimiye Mosque is a major project for Edirne. We appreciate the hard work and contributions from everyone involved," Gegeoğlu said.

While the restoration is expected to be completed by next spring, Gegeoğlu noted that minor delays are common in extensive projects. "Everything seems to be on track. We hope the restoration will be finished before Ramadan, allowing us to pray and worship together during the holy month."

As the project progresses, it aims to restore the mosque to its former prominence and continue its role as a central place of worship.

Selimiye Mosque, located in Edirne, is a significant example of Ottoman architecture and a UNESCO World Heritage site. Completed in 1575 by architect Mimar Sinan, the mosque features a central dome supported by eight pillars and is known for its tile work and minarets.

The mosque functions as an active place of worship and attracts international visitors.