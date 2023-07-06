The renowned Armenian Surp Boğos Bedros Church in the Tomarza district of central Anatolian Kayseri needs maintenance to fix severe cracks, fractures, and plaster spills affecting the roof and the bottom of its columns and walls.

Constructed in 1837 using the traditional masonry technique, the church stands in the heart of Tomarza's bustling bazaar. However, following a tumultuous period during which it served as a warehouse and later a movie theater, the historical site has fallen into a state of disrepair.

The lower sections of the church's columns and walls have suffered substantial cracks, fractures, and plaster spills. Besides, grass and wild trees have overtaken the roof, causing damage to the church's eaves moldings, resulting in breakage and cracks because of neglect and lack of care. Regrettably, there have been no restoration efforts for this endangered landmark so far.

Local residents of Tomarza highlighted the church's 18th-century origins and emphasized its significance as an invaluable cultural heritage site with remarkable historical and architectural features. "Previously used as a warehouse and later converted into a cinema, the church now stands abandoned," one of the residents said.

"Our utmost desire is to restore this church, even though its epitaph has been lost, and transform it into a thriving tourist attraction. Despite its current state of disrepair, traces of period frescoes can still be admired on the walls. Regrettably, the church has become a nesting ground for pigeons," said another local.

"This church in Tomarza is a must-visit for both local and foreign history enthusiasts. We earnestly hope that restoration efforts will be undertaken before it succumbs to irreversible damage," he added.