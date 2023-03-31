Twelve historical artifacts of Anatolian origin, which were seized in the United States and returned to Türkiye after a court decision following efforts conducted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, were displayed at the Antalya Museum Friday.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy highlighted the legal struggle and bilateral protocols undertaken in the last five years, which concluded with the return of artifacts to Antalya. The artifacts, including the sculpture head of Tetrarch that reunited with its body in southern Türkiye, were displayed at the museum.

Noting that the memorandum of understanding (MoU), which was signed with the U.S. and entered into force in 2021 plays a vital role in returning valuable artifacts to the lands they belong to, Ersoy said: "On this occasion, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the relevant U.S. authorities in the field of protection of cultural heritage and combating the smuggling of cultural property."

He especially thanked Deputy District Attorney Colonel Matthew Bogdanos from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and his team and the U.S. Homeland Security and Intelligence Service units for their meticulous work.

"I also congratulate the relevant units of our ministry for their great contributions in research, examination, collection of evidence and witness statements in the process," the minister added.

Stressing the ministry's determination to fight against cultural property smuggling the minister highlighted he is pleased to see the positive outcomes of the arrangements that have been done within the ministry for this purpose.

The list of historical artifacts seized in the U.S. and returned to Türkiye includes two bronze bull carts, a Roman military diploma, a Neolithic mother goddess figurine, an Urartian terracotta vase, and a Roman bust.

The officials noted that the bronze statue of Septimus Severus from Burdur's ancient city of Boubon among the returned artifacts has particular importance in history.

U.S. Ambassador to Ankara Jeff Flake, who attended the ceremony in Antalya, expressed that he was delighted to be a part of the process of returning cultural assets to the country.

"Years later, they are here, where they belong. We would like to inform you that we respect to the greatest extent the cultural assets being returned to Türkiye. One way or another, the unique artifacts belonging to Anatolia will return to their home, where they belong,'' Flake said. "We know that some of them were looted and moved afar. It is very important that these pieces return here,'' he added.

Noting that the U.S. and Türkiye will continue the cooperation in this area, Flake vowed to work for the ''required pressure'' for the cultural assets to return to their countries of origin.