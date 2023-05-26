Human interaction with endangered Mediterranean monk seals on the coasts of Türkiye's most popular tourist destination, Antalya, is raising concerns among experts as they worry about the survival of the species and retaining access to the pristine beaches that draw millions of people each year.

Mediterranean monk seals (Monachus monachus) are the most endangered of all the pinniped species – a group that includes seals, sea lions, sea otters and walruses – with just 700 individuals left in the wild, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of endangered species.

Akdeniz University, Faculty of Fisheries professor Mehmet Gökoğlu told Anadolu Agency (AA): "Mediterranean monk seals are an endemic species and nearly 75% of this species lives on the coasts of Greece and Türkiye. The presence of seals is one of the most important indicators that the sea is not polluted because seals live in clean seas."

"Seals seen frequently by fishermen and tourists at various parts of Antalya these days worry us as human activities near their breeding caves threaten the species' ability to reproduce," Gökoğlu said, expressing concern.

Informing that the number of monk seals has increased recently after taking protection measures and raising awareness among people, Gökoğlu said: "The number of Mediterranean monk seals, which was between 500 and 600 in recent studies, rose to 750, which contributes to the healthy biodiversity."

"A few days ago, two pups were photographed side by side in Kaş one of the most important habitats for Mediterranean seals, which is a sign that our country is rich with biodiversity," Gökoğlu said.

Emphasizing that the seals move away from the places where there is human activity, Gökoğlu continued: "Canoeists explore caverns on the cliffs, on islands, and in rocky areas. Small boats transport people into the cave, causing the mother seal to leave and the seal pups to starve."

"Such activities can cause a decrease in the number of Mediterranean monk seal population in the region. It is a great privilege to see Mediterranean monk seals while walking along the coastline. If we want to continue to enjoy this privilege, we must stay away from their habitats," he emphasized.

Reminding that a seal pup was found dead on the Antalya beach this year, Gökoğlu noted that weaned seal pups can die in nets or are often victims of fishing activities.

Explaining that there is a Mediterranean monk seal that constantly enters Kaleiçi Marina, Gökoğlu explained: "The seal has become the mascot of the boatmen in Kaleiçi Marina. It brings its young to the marina to protect it, especially on stormy days. Fishermen occasionally feed the seals fish."