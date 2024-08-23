The 3rd Kazan Global Youth Summit commenced on Aug. 22, 2024, in Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia.

The summit, held at Kazan City Hall, is organized by the Tatarstan government in collaboration with the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF). The event brings together prominent figures such as Tatarstan's Deputy Prime Minister Leyla Fazleyeva, Kazan's Deputy Mayor Yevgeniya Lodvigova and Konstantin Kolpakov, chairperson of the Youth Diplomats Council of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

From Türkiye, ICYF President Taha Ayhan, professor Mahmut Erol Kılıç, general director of the Research Center for Islamic History, Art and Culture (IRCICA), and Tarig Ali Bahit, deputy secretary-general for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), are among the key speakers.

The summit has attracted representatives from international organizations focused on youth policy, opinion leaders, young entrepreneurs and leading figures from the scientific community, with delegations from approximately 40 countries attending.

In her address, Tatarstan Deputy Prime Minister Fazleyeva highlighted various youth-oriented projects in Tatarstan and emphasized the critical role of youth in national development, stating, "We are here to learn from the efforts made for youth in different countries."

Ayhan underscored the significance of the summit, stating, "This event is becoming a key element in shaping youth policy for the coming years. I believe such gatherings will influence the future foreign policies of countries."

The ICYF president also emphasized the importance of addressing youth education and current global issues, particularly the situation in Gaza.

"Genocide and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people continue. The people of Gaza are being deliberately destroyed, in violation of international humanitarian law. The scale of this tragedy is shocking, and the world's silence is unacceptable," he said.

He called for action to support Palestinian youth, adding, "Palestinian youth are living a nightmare. We need to stand in solidarity with them, amplify their voices, defend their rights on international platforms and ensure justice."

Ayhan further highlighted ICYF's efforts to bring the Palestinian issue to the attention of international organizations, particularly the U.N., stressing the urgent need for a resolution.

Kılıç also spoke at the summit, emphasizing the importance of such events in fostering interaction among youth. He highlighted the role of digitalization in societal development, stating, "Youth need to be educated in all areas through the use of both digital and non-digital tools."