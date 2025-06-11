The Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) has announced that as part of its 2025 Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha campaign, it distributed 112,207 shares of sacrificial animals to people in need across 60 countries, including Türkiye. Alongside this, with the support of donors, the foundation gifted holiday clothes to 41,601 orphans and needy children in 15 countries.

Under the campaign slogan “Sacrifice calls for brotherhood,” IHH carried out its activities across three continents. In Türkiye alone, the foundation slaughtered 3,544 sacrificial shares and delivered the meat to those in need. In total, nearly 142,000 people benefited from the distributions. Additionally, 8,801 children in Türkiye received holiday clothes through the foundation’s efforts.

IHH’s statement highlighted that 54,232 shares were slaughtered specifically for Palestine and Gaza. Due to the difficult conditions caused by the Israeli occupation and violence, most of the meat was canned outside Palestine and transported to Gaza. With the planned distributions in Gaza, IHH expects to have delivered sacrificial meat to over 4.5 million people during the 2025 Eid al-Adha campaign.

The campaign also included activities in Yemen, Arakan and Sudan, where the foundation slaughtered 2,770, 2,625 and 4,046 shares respectively. These distributions benefited more than 370,000 individuals in these countries. In addition to meat distribution, IHH gifted holiday clothes to orphans and needy children in 14 other countries besides Türkiye, totaling 41,601 gifts. The countries receiving holiday clothes include Türkiye, Afghanistan, Arakan, Azerbaijan, Albania, Burkina Faso, Chad, Indonesia, Palestine, Lebanon, Mali, Syria, Tunisia, Togo and Yemen.

The countries where IHH conducted its sacrificial animal distributions span multiple regions. In the Middle East, activities took place in Palestine, Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, Egypt, Syria, Jordan and Yemen. In the Balkans and Europe, the foundation operated in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia (Sandžak and Preševo) and Ukraine.

In the Caucasus and Central Asia regions, the countries included Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia and Tajikistan. Across Africa, the foundation worked in Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Djibouti, Chad (including the Central African Republic), Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Guinea, South Africa, Kenya, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. In South Asia, the countries were Bangladesh (including Arakan), Indonesia, the Philippines (Bangsamoro), India, Cambodia, Myanmar (Arakan), Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand (Patani), and Vietnam.

Last year, IHH distributed the shares of 102,266 sacrificial animals in 66 countries, including Türkiye, and gifted holiday clothes to 42,245 orphans and needy children in 16 countries.