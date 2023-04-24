An artificial reef project implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry focusing on protecting biodiversity has paid off, with the number of fish in the country's seas increasing since the start of the project in 2009, according to reports compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) Sunday.

The ministry's General Directorate of Fisheries and Aquaculture has installed artificial reefs, mostly consisting of concrete blocks, to protect and develop aquatic biodiversity, restore degraded ecosystems and develop sustainable aquaculture production.

The projects, named the "Artificial Reef Applications Project Planning Guide" and the "National Artificial Reef Master Plan," include all of the seas surrounding the country and have seen 75 artificial reef projects implemented, including experimental studies.

Thanks to the artificial environments prepared by placing concrete blocks on top of each other, fish now have a chance to hide from sweeping nets and enjoy a safe place to reproduce. According to the ministry, the number of fish has risen in the regions where the projects were implemented. The increase has also greatly benefited local fishermen.

Concrete blocks used in the country's artificial reef project implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry wait to be transferred to seas off the coast of Türkiye, April 23, 2023. (AA Photo)

Projects initiated in 2009

The pilot project implemented by the ministry between 2009 and 2012 in Edremit Bay, dubbed the "Edremit Bay Pilot Project for the Protection and Development of Fisheries Resources with Artificial Reefs," using 6,120 concrete artificial reef blocks and 250 anti-trolling blocks in seven regions was followed by the "Artificial Reefs Monitoring Project" carried out between 2013 and 2017 focusing on close monitoring of the reefs.

Extensive studies concluded that there was an increase in aquatic biodiversity, fish eggs, larvae and fish diversity as well as an increase in size in a number of species.

Elsewhere, after obtaining permission from the relevant institutions and under the auspices of the General Directorate of Fisheries and Aquaculture, the "Istanbul Artificial Reef Project" was completed and entered its monitoring phase in 2019. Similarly, in cooperation with the Burhaniye Chamber of Commerce in 2021, the "Burhaniye Artificial Reef Project" in the Aegean province of Balıkesir was passed on to the monitoring phase as well as the "Erdemli Artificial Reef Project" in the southern province of Mersin and the "Karataş Artificial Reef Project" in the Mediterranean province of Adana in 2022.