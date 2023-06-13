In preparation for the upcoming Feast of Sacrifice, known as Qurban Bayram, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry is working tirelessly to maintain uninterrupted services at sacrificial sales outlets while increasing road inspections for sacrificial shipments.

According to a statement released by the ministry, there has been a significant surge in animal movements throughout the country due to the approaching bayram, with a substantial number of sacrificial shipments being sent, particularly to major cities.

While it has been confirmed that there is an adequate supply of animals for sacrifice, the General Directorate of Food and Control, under the ministry's supervision, has issued instructions to provincial agriculture and forest directorates to ensure that sacrificial practices comply with relevant legislation and adhere to the prescribed regulations.

The instructions emphasize the need for meticulous attention during inspections and transportation processes as well as promoting close cooperation and coordination with provincial and district police departments, gendarmerie commands and municipal police in monitoring and supervising sacrificial dispatches ahead of the feast.

If deemed necessary, new inspection points will be designated in accordance with the Decision of the Sacrifice Services Commission.

To enhance inspection and control measures for sacrificial animal shipments, provincial and district agriculture and forestry directorates have been instructed to assign personnel for road controls. Additionally, it has been stressed that inspections should be intensified at sacrificial sales locations, particularly in the period leading up to the bayram while ensuring necessary cooperation with all relevant institutions and organizations to prevent any disruptions in the execution of sacrificial services.

During inspections and control procedures, teams will verify the inclusion of required vaccines in shipments, such as the FMD vaccine for cattle and the PPR vaccine for small livestock. They will also check for the presence of veterinary health reports in inter-provincial sacrificial shipments, cattle passports (identity documents), transport documents specifying the breed, sex and age of small livestock, as well as documents related to animal welfare during transportation. Animals will be examined to ensure their compatibility with the provided identity information.

Failure to comply with these requirements will result in the refusal of referral, and penalties will be imposed for unauthorized referrals.

Furthermore, provincial and district sacrifice services commissions have been established with the participation of relevant ministries' provincial organizations. The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has appointed veterinarians at the sacrificial and slaughter sites. These veterinarians, in collaboration with municipalities, will conduct necessary health examinations and identity checks for animals entering the sales areas. Temporary sales and slaughter locations have been determined in coordination with these commissions for the sale and sacrifice of sacrificial animals.