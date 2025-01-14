Primary care centers and healthy life centers have been digitally integrated with hospitals and health care systems, where family doctors can now directly request tests and patients can undergo tests without having to register at a hospital’s outpatient clinic. The results can be viewed directly on the family doctors' screens. Dr. Cihan Tekin, the director of Erzincan Provincial Health Directorate, stated that the new system will reduce congestion in hospitals and accelerate health care services.

The Ministry of Health has completed the digital integration work between primary health care services and secondary and tertiary health care services. As part of this integration, primary care centers and healthy life centers have been digitally connected with hospitals.

With this system, family doctors can now directly request tests such as INR, X-rays, mammography, and newborn hip ultrasound. Patients can undergo tests without needing to register for a clinic visit. The results will be displayed directly on the family doctors' screens. Patients will be able to undergo tests without needing to register at the hospital's outpatient clinic.

In his remarks about the digital integration between family health centers and hospitals, Dr. Tekin said, "With the completion of the digital integration between primary health care services and secondary and tertiary health care services, the system was implemented in all provinces as of Jan. 1, 2025."

G.P. Dr. Mehmet Oğuz Çetin emphasized, "Our main goal is to reduce hospital congestion and make the system crucial for effective diagnosis and treatment methods."

He also added: "It is very important to ensure that all citizens receive preventive health care services before becoming ill in order to age healthily, patients will have the opportunity to receive an effective diagnosis and treatment by utilizing primary health care services efficiently. For our citizens, the most accessible health care services are primary health centers and family health centers."

"Therefore, they will not need to visit hospitals and can receive services effectively. This is highly effective in terms of reducing workforce and time loss while receiving quality health care," Dr. Çetin said.