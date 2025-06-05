Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has issued a strong warning to the public regarding the dangers of speeding, particularly in light of the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday.

Emphasizing the deadly impact of excessive speed, Yerlikaya stated that even a minimal increase – just 1 kilometer per hour over the limit – raises the risk of a fatal traffic accident by 4%.

He highlighted that in 2024, Türkiye lost an average of 10 citizens each day due to speeding, and that nearly half, 47%, of all fatal traffic accidents last year were caused by drivers exceeding speed limits.

In a heartfelt message shared on his social media account, Yerlikaya reflected on the broader human cost of road accidents. He reported that 6,351 people lost their lives in traffic accidents across Türkiye in the past year.

Stressing that these figures are far more than mere statistics, he said each number represents a person, a family, and a short life. “Every loss means a home in mourning, an unfinished holiday, a silent house and a child left orphaned,” he wrote.

“Each death is a tragedy that cannot be undone – an irreplaceable farewell.”

As many citizens prepare to travel during the Eid holiday, Yerlikaya urged everyone to follow traffic rules. He reminded drivers that holidays are meant to bring people together, not take them away from one another.

“A single second of patience on the road can lead to a lifetime of happiness,” he said, calling on drivers to ensure their loved ones are not left grieving on Eid morning.

Yerlikaya concluded his message with key safety recommendations for all road users: never drive over the speed limit, always wear a seat belt, avoid driving when tired or lacking sleep and keep your attention on the road – not on your phone. His social media post also included a public service video that underscores the deadly consequences of speeding.