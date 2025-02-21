Amateur fishermen are using traditional Inuit-style fishing methods in Türkiye's eastern Bayburt province to counter icy conditions on the partially frozen Çoruh River.

With temperatures plunging to minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit), some parts of the river have developed an ice layer up to 30 centimeters (12 inches) thick, and the residents of Bayraktar village take advantage of their free time during the harsh winter by fishing under the ice.

Early in the morning, the fishermen make their way to the riverbank, where they use pickaxes and hatchets to break through the thick ice before casting their nets. To lure fish, they tap tree branches against the ice, creating vibrations that startle fish beneath the frozen surface. They later haul in their catch, which includes freshwater chub, blackfish, mirror carp and silverfish.

In areas where the current is stronger, the fishermen use broken ice sheets as makeshift rafts to cross the river.

After collecting their haul, they divide the fish among their families and distribute some to neighbors.

Osman Yıldırım, a local fisherman, said he fishes both to provide food for his family and as a form of recreation. “Fish generally go into a dormant state under the ice. That’s why we have to break through and put in some effort – otherwise, we’d return empty-handed,” he explained.

Yıldırım noted that the village's community has been keeping the tradition alive for generations. He claimed: “We continue the fishing tradition passed down from our ancestors. The catch is shared with elderly neighbors or those unable to join us. In summer, we focus on livestock and avoid fishing while the fish are spawning. However, in winter, we bring our children along to gather food for our meals.”

Another fisherman, Uğur Koçanoğlu, emphasized the importance of sustainable fishing practices. "When we catch a lot, we take only what we need and leave the rest. We always fish in season, and in winter, we come once every two weeks, taking only what is necessary. Whatever we find beneath the ice – whether a lot or a little – we are grateful," he said.

Ali Yıldırım, another villager, described the experience as both challenging and enjoyable. “Breaking through the ice and pulling out the fish takes an entire day, but it’s a fun tradition. They make an ice raft, and we ride on it. Since Bayburt has a long winter season, this also becomes a great way for us to spend time,” he highlighted.