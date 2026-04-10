The number of suspects detained in connection with the terrorist attack targeting a police checkpoint in front of Yapı Kredi Plaza in Istanbul’s Beşiktaş district has risen to 16.

The investigation, launched by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office into the attack on the police checkpoint located on Cömert Street in Levent neighborhood, is ongoing.

As part of the probe, teams from the Istanbul Police Department detained one more suspect in Kocaeli, northwestern Türkiye.

With this latest detention, the total number of individuals taken into custody has reached 16, including the perpetrators Onur Çelik and Enes Çelik, who are currently receiving medical treatment.

Authorities stated that procedures for 14 suspects are ongoing at the Istanbul Police Department, while the two injured attackers will be transferred to police custody after completing their treatment.

On Tuesday, a shooting incident outside the former Israeli Consulate building in Istanbul’s Beşiktaş district triggered a large-scale security response after armed assailants opened fire near a police point at the Yapı Kredi Plaza complex.

Police units engaged the attackers in a gunbattle, during which the suspects were neutralized and two officers were lightly injured.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül said that the consulate building has not been actively used for diplomatic purposes for approximately 2.5 years.