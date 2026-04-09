In a coordinated operation in Istanbul on Thursday, law enforcement officials have detained 11 individuals as part of an ongoing drug investigation targeting publicly known figures.

The Istanbul Anadolu Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, in collaboration with the Istanbul Provincial Gendarmerie Narcotics Crimes Division, launched the probe focusing on 14 suspects believed to be involved in offenses including purchasing, possessing or using drugs for personal use, as well as supplying controlled substances.

During simultaneous raids across the city, 11 suspects were taken into custody. Two remain at large, while one has been confirmed to be abroad.

Those detained include Hafsanur Sancaktutan, Emir Can Iğrek, Serra Pirinç, Ogün Alibaş, Utku Ünsal, Elif Büşra Pekin, Burak Deniz, Mert Demir, Emre Öztürk (Fel), Ender Eroğlu and Enes Güler. Authorities are continuing efforts to locate Somer Sivrioğlu, Sinem Özenç Ünsal and Ahsen Eroğlu.

The prosecutor’s office has emphasized that the investigation remains active and further developments are expected.

Since the beginning of this week and continuing from last week, Istanbul prosecutors have intensified their crackdown on drug-related crimes, initiating a series of operations that have led to the detention of multiple suspects, targeting individuals involved in the purchase, possession, use or distribution of narcotics.