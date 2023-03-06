Istanbul Airport customs officers closely followed a cargo shipment, within the scope of risk analysis and targeting studies, and found 195 kilograms of methamphetamine in the tea packages.

During the anti-drug operations at Istanbul Airport, anti-narcotics teams checked the foreign-bound cargo. After a detailed analysis with a drug detection kit based on suspicion of drugs being hidden inside the packages, it was revealed that the cargo – declared to contain tea packages – were filled with – drugs.

The teams seized methamphetamine weighing 195 kilograms, and detained one of the six suspects. In pursuit of other suspects related to the incident, the teams expanded the operation, searched the house of one of the suspects, and took others into custody.