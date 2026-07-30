The Turkish Interior Ministry announced Wednesday that 846 suspects were arrested following sweeping anti-narcotics operations carried out across 75 provinces over the past two weeks as part of a nationwide crackdown on drug traffickers.

According to a statement by the ministry, provincial police departments carried out operations targeting drug dealers in coordination with the General Directorate of Security, the Anti-Narcotic Crimes Department and Chief Public Prosecutor's Offices.

During the two-week operations, authorities seized 1 ton, 447 kilograms and 873 grams of narcotics, along with more than 418,000 illicit pills. The operations mobilized more than 2,400 teams, 6,100 personnel, 20 aircraft and 40 sniffer dogs.

Out of the over 1,600 suspects detained, 800 have been arrested, while 290 face judicial control measures. The processing of the remaining individuals is reported to be continuing.

Alongside these massive nationwide sweeps, Türkiye is also intensifying operations of all scales, including celebrities and high-profile figures. This inquiry centers on serious allegations, including the purchase, possession, and personal use of illicit substances, as well as facilitating drug consumption for others.

These cases serve as a stark reminder that substance dependency is a critical public health issue affecting all levels of society. To better understand the scope of addiction and foster public awareness, the Addicta journal, published by The Turkish Green Crescent Society (Yeşilay) on July 8, emphasizes that the use of substances represents a significant public health issue due to their high prevalence and the serious health problems they cause.