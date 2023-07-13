The suspect involved in the murder of Jovan Vukotic, a Serbian mob boss killed in September last year in Istanbul, was deported to Türkiye and handed over to police teams in northeastern Artvin province, local media reported on Thursday.

Following the comprehensive investigation by Turkish police teams, the suspect, who had been identified as Y. D., found to be in use of the motorcycle that was part of the armed attack in Istanbul's Şişli district on Sept. 8, 2022, was apprehended in Georgia and extradited to Türkiye.

Wanted on international red notice, Y.D. was one of the 15 suspects found to be involved in the murder of Vukotic, killed by members of the criminal organization that Barış Neck was the ringleader of.

Sought after with red notice after he fled abroad, Y.D. was apprehended in Georgia on Oct. 5, 2022.

The suspect, who was arrested by judicial authorities of Georgia, was extradited to Türkiye on July 11 and handed over to the Istanbul Organized Crime Branch Directorate at the Artvin Sarp Border Gate.

Y. D. was transferred to the courthouse after proceedings and was arrested and sent to prison.