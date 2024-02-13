A Turkish court convicted 17 suspects of political and military espionage for Israel's intelligence agency Mossad and sentenced them to prison for spying on some Turkish companies.

The defendants, who were present in the court, pleaded for acquittal, while government prosecutors sought punishment for providing information to the Israeli intelligence agency.

According to the court’s documents, Selçuk Küçükkaya received a 26-year and eight-month prison sentence for "political and military espionage, threatening individuals, and illegally obtaining or disseminating personal data."

Cenk Birtürk, Fatma Birtürk, and Musa Kuş were sentenced to 18 years and four months in prison, while Emre Birtürk received an eight-year and nine-month sentence for the same crimes.

Additionally, the other 11 people were sentenced to six years and three months for the same crimes.

Serkan Özdemirci, a fugitive in the case, still has an arrest warrant, and his case file has been separated from the other 16.

Earlier, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office submitted a 228-page charge sheet, which is now the basis of their conviction. It stated that Selçuk Küçükkaya, who goes by the pseudonym "Taner Sezgin," contacted the Israeli intelligence agency through the fugitive in the case, Serkan Özdemirci, who was expelled from the Turkish Armed Forces for his links to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

Özdemirci asked Küçükkaya to investigate and report the trade secret data of three different Turkish companies, as well as confidential information about their owners.

Küçükkaya then used encrypted communication methods to contact people who identified themselves as Hose-Jorge Satia, Thomas Alfonso, and Raul, members of the Israeli intelligence agency whose true identities could not be determined, and who worked in the fields of investment, consultancy, and insurance in Singapore, Asia and Europe.

They pretended to be employees of the company "Asia Angels."

They obtained and reported some information about the company, which they then passed on to Mossad member Thomas Alfonso.

Dozens of suspected Mossad spies from various Middle Eastern nations operated on an international scale and tracked foreigners in Türkiye, according to the National Intelligence Agency (MIT).