In line with widespread frustration toward sub-par construction work, at least 768 builders, who are believed to have contributed to the scale of the recent earthquake disaster in Türkiye, are being held as authorities conduct investigations.

After the powerful pair of earthquakes that struck southeastern Türkiye and northwestern Syria, suspects from construction companies, as well as the mayor of Nurdağı, a city devastated by the quakes, were taken into custody.

Two powerful earthquakes hours apart on Feb. 6 caused unprecedented destruction on both sides of the border and left more than 50,000 people dead, including more than 45,000 in Türkiye alone.

According to the Turkish government, more than 200,000 buildings were destroyed by the quakes. Around 50% of the collapsed buildings were built after 2001 and should have adhered to the stricter earthquake regulations, according to the Turkish Chamber of Architects.

Rescue teams have largely given up hope on finding further survivors in the rubble from the quakes more than three weeks after the disaster.

While on Thursday, a dog was found alive in the rubble in the city of Antakya, and the dead body of a man, who is believed to be the dog's owner, was discovered after the animal's rescue.