Turkish police arrested a manager of an organized crime group operating in Russia in Istanbul, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Sunday.

Shamil Amirov, one of the managers of the "Thieves in Law" organized crime syndicate, was wanted by Interpol with a blue notice of fraud and was caught in Istanbul during Operation Cage-15, Yerlikaya said on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

He said that the Istanbul Anti-Organized Crime Branch Directorate found Amirov to be residing in the Sariyer district of the city.

"Our fight against international and national organized crime centers and poison traffickers will continue increasingly,” the minister said.

"We are determined to clear our country of international and national organized crime groups. We will catch them one by one and bring them to justice,” he added.