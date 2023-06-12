Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced early Monday that 530 kilograms (1,168.5 pounds) of methamphetamine were seized at two locations in an operation in Istanbul.

The minister tweeted and noted that 227 kilograms of the drug were seized in Silivri, and 303 kilograms of the same drug were seized during an operation carried out in the Başakşehir district.

In his post on his social media account, Yerlikaya stated that the teams of the Istanbul Anti-Narcotic Crimes Branch conducted the operation as a result of the follow-up that has been going on for two months.

"There will never be a passage to drug dealers who poison our youth and threaten our future! I heartily congratulate our security forces for their hard work," the minister said.