Türkiye froze more than 6,300 bank accounts linked to illegal betting networks during the FIFA World Cup final as authorities launched one of the country's largest coordinated operations targeting online gambling and related financial crimes.

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek announced Sunday that authorities identified 6,314 bank accounts used in illegal betting transactions before the final match and simultaneously ordered banks to freeze them as the game kicked off.

The operation was coordinated by the Illegal Betting and Sports Crimes Investigation Bureau of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in cooperation with cybercrime units of the Istanbul Provincial Police Department.

In a statement shared on social media platform NSosyal, Gürlek said the crackdown forms part of Türkiye's broader campaign against illegal betting, online gambling and criminal proceeds, carried out under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and in coordination with the Interior Ministry.

"Within the scope of the operation, 6,314 bank accounts used in illegal betting transactions were identified. As the final match began, simultaneous orders were sent to banks to immediately freeze these accounts," Gürlek said.

Authorities also uncovered 19 offshore financial entities believed to be integrated with illegal betting websites and launched judicial proceedings against 23 suspects.

"We will never allow the illegal betting and online gambling system that targets the efforts of our young people, the peace of our families and the future of our nation," Gürlek said, thanking prosecutors, police officers and other public officials involved in the operation.

The operation follows Türkiye's Action Plan for Combating Illegal Betting, Games of Chance and Gambling in the Digital Environment, introduced under a presidential circular published in November 2025, and a Justice Ministry directive issued earlier this year to strengthen coordination against illegal betting offenses.

As part of those efforts, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office established the Illegal Betting and Sports Crimes Investigation Bureau in June 2026 to enhance investigations into illegal betting and sports-related financial crimes.

According to judicial sources, authorities intensified preparations ahead of the World Cup final after determining it would generate the highest volume of illegal betting activity during the tournament.

Officials estimate that illegal betting related to the 2022 FIFA World Cup reached $35 billion, while the figure for the 2026 tournament is projected to approach $50 billion.

Authorities said technical surveillance and field investigations were conducted to identify financial networks facilitating illegal betting, with the objective of preventing public financial losses and protecting public order.