Turkish police announced that Urfi Çetinkaya, who was issued a Red Notice by Interpol for drug manufacturing and trafficking, was arrested in Istanbul on Tuesday.

The General Directorate of Security released a statement indicating that the narcotics and intelligence units of the Istanbul police had conducted a joint operation to raid an address in Sarıyer.

Çetinkaya, who had already been sentenced to 24 years in prison, was apprehended during the operation conducted by anti-terror and special operations police where he was hiding.

The Istanbul Police Department revealed that at the same time that five other members of the criminal organization were caught by the police at the address where they were hiding on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported that following the police proceedings against 74-year-old drug lord Çetinkaya, dressed in a steel vest and using a wheelchair, was put into an armored vehicle with the assistance of police teams.

Subsequently, Çetinkaya was released from the Istanbul Police Department under extensive security measures and taken to Bayrampaşa State Hospital for a health check. After completing procedures at the hospital, he was transported to an Istanbul courthouse accompanied by a group of police officers.

On the other hand, it was learned that the unlawful processing of the five other detainees who were captured along with Çetinkaya continues. According to police reports, Çetinkaya was wanted for "importing or manufacturing drugs without a license" and "manufacturing or trading in drugs or stimulants" charges.

These charges were related to the seizure of 577 kilograms of acetic anhydride, 159 kilograms of base morphine and 617 kilograms of heroin in Istanbul in 2003, as well as the confiscation of 159 kilograms of heroin in the Black Sea province of Rize and 103 kilograms of the same drug in the area of Artvin, both in 2013.

Additionally, he had a criminal record from two different files by Interpol and was sentenced to 24 years in prison for the crimes he was prosecuted for.