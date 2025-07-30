The Istanbul 2nd Administrative Court has overturned a recent decision by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) Council that had reduced the Istanbulkart discount rate to 10% for students aged 30 and above, citing a lack of legal justification and fairness.

On July 11, 2024, the IBB Council approved a controversial change that slashed the student transport discount for those who had turned 30. However, following a legal challenge filed in August 2024 by Murat Türkyılmaz, spokesperson for the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Group in the council, the court ruled in favor of the plaintiffs.

In its decision, the court examined both the IBB Council's resolution and the related report by the Transportation Coordination Center (UKOME) dated July 25, 2024. The ruling emphasized that no solid reasoning had been provided for applying a different fare rate to students over the age of 30.

The court highlighted that the municipality failed to consider essential variables such as the level of education (secondary or higher), the type of education (open or formal), employment status and income levels. It concluded that the decision was based merely on the assumption that individuals over 30 are more likely to be part of the workforce, without any supporting evidence or a clear classification framework.

“The fare regulation imposed on students aged 30 and above disregards the diversity in their educational paths and financial situations. It creates an imbalance between the intended public interest and the rights of those subjected to higher fees,” the court stated.

With this ruling, the court officially removed the 30-year age threshold and annulled the July 2024 decision, restoring equal access to student fare discounts for all students, regardless of age.

The verdict is being seen as a win for educational equality and a reminder that public policy changes must be grounded in data and fairness, especially when they affect access to essential services like transportation.