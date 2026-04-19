Istanbul continues to rank among the world’s leading travel destinations, drawing millions of visitors each year with its layered history, dynamic culture and global connectivity.

According to Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Ministry, the country welcomed a record 52.78 million foreign visitors in 2025, while total visitor numbers reached an all-time high of 63.94 million.

Building on this momentum, Istanbul remains not only one of the world’s most visited cities but also one of its most navigable for international travelers, supported by a visible security presence and well-established tourism infrastructure.

This steady rise in visitors also makes clear how important it is for the city to offer simple, reliable and easy-to-reach emergency services.

Emergency support access

The nationwide 112 emergency line serves as the primary point of contact, connecting callers to ambulance, police and fire services through a single number. Authorities advise visitors to prioritize 112 in urgent situations, as it enables faster response coordination and location tracking.

For more specific needs, dedicated lines remain active. The 155 police hotline can be used to report theft, harassment or other security-related incidents, while the 110 fire department line handles fire and rescue emergencies.

Visitors can also contact Istanbul’s Tourist Police, a specialized unit supporting foreign nationals, particularly in high-traffic areas such as Sultanahmet and Taksim Square, at (90) 212 527 45 03.

Even without Turkish language skills, visitors can rely on major emergency lines, particularly 112, where operators are equipped to provide assistance in English, helping ensure clear communication in urgent situations.

Although the city maintains a strong safety profile, remaining conscious of where you go and how you navigate daily interactions remains essential for a safe visitor experience.

Recent figures released by the Istanbul Governor’s Office highlight this trend. In the first three months of 2026, Istanbul saw a measurable decrease in violent crime and illegal activity. Offences against individuals dropped by 3%, supported by intensified operations targeting organized crime groups, illicit arms and smuggling networks.

In high-traffic areas such as Istiklal Avenue, Taksim Square and the Grand Bazaar, the density of foot traffic creates opportunities for petty crimes such as pickpocketing. These locations remain safe and heavily monitored, but require heightened attention to personal belongings.

Visitors are also encouraged to avoid poorly lit or isolated streets late at night, particularly outside central districts or in areas they are not familiar with.

When it comes to everyday behavior, it’s best to be cautious with unsolicited offers, whether it’s for transport, nightlife suggestions or so-called “help” on the street.

These situations can sometimes result in overcharging or minor scams, so sticking to verified services and clearly priced options helps ensure a smoother and more predictable experience.

For example, using taxis from official stands or verified ride-hailing apps helps ensure transparency, fair pricing and a more regulated service experience. It also makes the entire process smoother and more predictable for passengers, as routes, fares and driver details are clearly documented. Just for your safety, maybe during the ride, keep the route visible on Google Maps, which enhances control and situational awareness.

It’s also advisable to keep valuables discreet, avoid openly carrying large amounts of cash and stay mindful of your surroundings when using public transport such as the Istanbul Metro and tram network.

When going out in Istanbul, it is generally good to keep your passport with you. In case of loss or theft, visitors should immediately contact their embassy or consulate in Istanbul and file a police report through the 112 system. Keeping digital copies of all essential travel documents is also strongly recommended as a precautionary backup.

For women travelling alone in Istanbul, a key safety tool to be aware of is the KADES application.

Developed by Türkiye’s Ministry of Interior, KADES allows users to request emergency assistance with a single tap. Once activated, it shares live location data and alerts nearby law enforcement units for a rapid response. You simply press one button to ask for support. The app is also available in multiple languages.