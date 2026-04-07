The Women's Emergency Support Application (KADES) has been downloaded over 9.4 million times, reflecting Türkiye’s growing use of technology in combating violence against women.

Developed under the Ministry of Interior’s initiative to integrate digital tools with security services, KADES enables women facing immediate danger to alert law enforcement with a single tap.

Since its launch, the app has received 94,159 alerts, of which 60,754 were confirmed as genuine and 33,405 as false. Alongside KADES, the ministry is also utilizing electronic bracelet systems to monitor protective measures in 1,587 active cases across 66 provinces, forming part of a “new security architecture” to prevent violence against women.

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi emphasized the app’s critical role, describing it as “the strongest security shield in women’s pockets.” He urged women to download KADES and assured them that authorities would respond promptly when a danger alert is sent, operating 24/7 to ensure safety.

First introduced in 2018 under the coordination of the General Directorate of Security, KADES operates in conjunction with Law No. 6284, enacted in 2012, which regulates protective measures for women, children and family members at risk of violence. Technical monitoring systems like electronic bracelets ensure the effective implementation of these protective measures.