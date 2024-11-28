The TRT World Forum, organized by Türkiye’s state broadcaster TRT, will take place this Friday and Saturday in Istanbul under the theme "A World at Breaking Point: Managing Crises and Transformations." This year marks the 8th edition of the forum, which first launched in 2017.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) on Thursday, TRT Director General Zahid Sobacı said the forum would attract global attention to Türkiye, creating a platform for discussions aimed at making the world a more just and livable place.

"We have been striving for years to move away from a centralized media perspective and express these efforts more broadly, with a louder voice," Sobacı explained.

He emphasized that the forum is not only a discussion platform but also a space where practical solutions to international issues are proposed. It brings together experts from around the globe, creating an opportunity for collaboration and dialogue on pressing issues. Sobacı added, "Through this forum, we listen to the voices of those who suffer oppression in different parts of the world."

He also pointed to the significance of the forum in echoing the political vision of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has often stated, "The world is bigger than five," referring to the need for a fairer global order. "TRT World Forum also embodies this vision and reinforces the idea that a more just world is possible," Sobacı noted.

Sobacı addressed the ongoing global challenges, describing the current century as one plagued by crises – from political turmoil and climate change to economic contraction, poverty, forced migration and pandemics. "These issues already exert significant pressure on humanity, and when conflicts and even genocides are added to the mix, it becomes a much more complex situation," he said, stressing the need for collective action to tackle these challenges.

The forum will host over 1,500 participants from more than 30 countries, including around 150 speakers, who will engage in open discussions and roundtables. Key topics will include the climate crisis, economics, geopolitics, media and international law. The forum will feature former and current heads of state, ministers, ambassadors, officials from international organizations, civil society representatives, human rights advocates and business leaders.

Sobacı further highlighted that roundtable sessions among experts and academics will seek answers and solutions to critical issues faced by regions such as Africa, Europe, Central Asia and the Asia-Pacific.