To ensure that residents can fulfill their Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, rituals in a clean and comfortable setting, the Bağcılar Municipality has established a 20,000-square-meter sacrificial animal sales and slaughter area.

As preparations for Eid al-Adha continue, Bağcılar Municipality is actively working across various areas, from sanitation to inspections. One of its key services is the designated space for animal sales and slaughter, now fully prepared to provide a safe, hygienic and orderly environment for residents to buy and sacrifice animals.

Located in the Mahmutbey neighborhood, the 20,000-square-meter (215,278 square feet) site includes 33 tents – 11 for cattle and 12 for small livestock. Special ramps have been built to facilitate the loading and unloading of animals. Slaughter areas are organized separately for small and large animals. The facility also includes a medical station, cafeteria, rest area, prayer room and Wi-Fi access.

Bağcılar Mayor Yasin Yıldız stated that the sacrificial sales and slaughter site is centrally located and designed for public convenience. “For Eid al-Adha, we’ve prepared a modern and secure area for our citizens. Our tradespeople will serve the community in healthy and comfortable conditions,” he said. “Equipped with hygienic slaughter units, this area will allow residents to perform their religious duties properly. Our municipal police teams are carrying out inspections and our veterinary staff are ensuring the animals are healthy.”