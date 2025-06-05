As Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, approaches, municipalities across Istanbul have completed extensive preparations to provide residents with a safe, clean and comfortable environment during the holiday. These efforts span a wide range of services, including animal sales and slaughter areas, health and safety measures, transportation arrangements and environmental cleanliness.

In Istanbul, several municipal teams have organized and equipped various animal sales and slaughter facilities on both the European and Anatolian sides of the city. These facilities will operate with a reservation system accessible through mobile applications, enabling orderly service and reducing crowding. The municipalities have also set up teams dedicated to catching stray animals that may escape during the holiday. Specifically, the veterinary departments have prepared teams with all necessary equipment and tranquilizing medications, ready to respond to incidents promptly.

In Ümraniye, the municipality has established extensive slaughter and sales areas, including 11 tents and 215 animal tents accommodating both small and large livestock, along with four empty tents for additional capacity. Nearby, the Esenkent animal market is outfitted with 51 tents and slaughter units. These areas will be maintained with thorough cleaning services throughout the holiday, and measures are in place to safely collect and dispose of any diseased animals to prevent health risks. Ümraniye’s animal capture team will be actively present to manage any runaway livestock.

Sultangazi municipality offers a 40,000 square meter animal sales area with a range of facilities designed for visitor comfort, including dining halls, laundry services, cafeterias, toilets and shower cabins. The area is also equipped with free internet access and monitored around the clock by security cameras to ensure safety and order.

Eyüpsultan’s preparations include a fully equipped sales and slaughter area in the Pirinççi neighborhood, where 50 tents have been installed on a large plot of land capable of hosting approximately 1,500 large livestock. The facility is designed to meet the needs of both sellers and buyers.

In Beykoz, the local district government has established a sacrifice commission under the leadership of the district governor’s office. This commission works to prevent illegal and unsafe slaughter practices by conducting rigorous inspections. Veterinarians from the district's agricultural and municipal health services collaborate with police and pest control teams to ensure health and safety regulations are enforced in all slaughter areas.

Büyükçekmece municipality has finalized preparations at its facility located near the Hadımköy tollbooth exit. The space offers services such as parking, toilets, a health cabin, prayer rooms, showers, cafeterias, cold storage and administrative buildings. Regular maintenance, including cleaning and pest control, is conducted, while veterinary teams continuously monitor the health of livestock.

Esenyurt has also made comprehensive arrangements to facilitate safe and hygienic buying and slaughtering processes. The animal market located in the Selahaddin Eyyubi neighborhood spans 38 acres, with 120 large livestock tents and 30 smaller ones. Two fully operational slaughter centers are also on site to handle the demand throughout the holiday. Municipal teams will work around the clock to assist both residents and sellers.

Bahçelievler municipality’s animal market at Çobançeşme Mahallesi features 132 tents, divided into 100 for large animals and 32 for smaller ones. It is expected to accommodate the sale of approximately 2,500 large and 5,000 small animals. All livestock undergo health and document checks by municipal veterinarians before admission. The market also offers social amenities including cafeterias, prayer rooms, toilets, showers, sinks and parking facilities. Slaughter areas have been arranged to meet modern hygiene standards.

Meanwhile, Ataşehir and Maltepe municipalities have intensified their cleaning and disinfection efforts in places of worship and public areas in preparation for the holiday. Ataşehir’s municipal police teams have stepped up inspections, particularly targeting food businesses like restaurants and markets. These inspections focus on hygiene, license compliance, pricing accuracy, product quantities and expiration dates to safeguard public health.

Maltepe municipality has conducted thorough cleaning activities in mosques, Alevi worship centers and cemeteries to ensure peaceful worship and visitation during the holiday. They have also inspected 26 animal sales and slaughter sites, carrying out controls to prevent illegal slaughtering and improper waste disposal. Authorities have warned that violations of regulations will result in penalties.

Additionally, Dr. Abdullah Emre Güner, the Istanbul provincial health director, announced that 83,901 personnel will be on duty during the Eid al-Adha holiday to ensure that citizens in the city can receive safe, rapid and efficient health care services.

In a statement shared on his social media account, Güner outlined the measures to be implemented to guarantee uninterrupted access to health care services for citizens throughout the holiday period.

He stated that 62,200 health care personnel will be assigned across 53 public hospitals in the city. Specifically, 15,467 health care workers have been planned to serve in emergency departments. Additionally, within emergency health services, including the 112 emergency call center and the National Medical Rescue Team (UMKE), 6,234 health care personnel will be on duty in the field around the clock.

Güner emphasized, "In total, 83,901 personnel will be on duty during the Eid al-Adha holiday in Istanbul to ensure that citizens receive safe, fast, and effective health care services."

In his message, he also expressed gratitude to all health care workers for their dedicated efforts and extended wishes for a healthy and peaceful holiday to all citizens.